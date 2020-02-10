Mindfulness is a bit like marmite. While there are those people who absolutely swear by it – and want everyone to know about their latest month-long meditation retreat – for others, the word itself provokes a series of sarcastic eyerolls and deep, judgemental sighs.

Of course, everyone’s entitled to their opinion – for some people, the idea of sitting in a dark room and meditating for an hour just isn’t going to cut it – but what if I told you that mindfulness doesn’t always have to be so… complicated?

Defined as “training present moment awareness and compassion both for yourself and others,” by the meditation app Headspace, mindfulness essentially requires us to tune back in to our senses and be more aware of what’s happening in the moment.

And doing some meditation is only one of the ways you can practice it; mindfulness can actually be as easy as walking down the street and taking deep breaths. It’s dead simple.