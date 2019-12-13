Nor should you be ashamed of the level of your particular brand of mindlessness. When I was at university studying English literature,I pretended I hadn’t queued up for the Harry Potter releases at various WHSmiths around the UK dressed as a wizard. I had a Clash poster on my wall and an iPod Nano (anyone remember those?) full of the Sugarbabes.

It wasn’t until I turned 30 that I stopped waiting until someone else brought up reality telly rather than barrel in with my opinions about who had been voted off. Why? Because as I formed my own sense of identity throughout my 20s, I looked to generalised cultural markers of intelligence in order to impress those around me, and those markers never seemed to include Homes Under The Hammer. Those markers were set by people who still believe that television does nothing other than rot the mind. But I believe now more than ever that it can also preserve it.

There are countless examples of intellectuals with so-called guilty pleasures. Stephen Fry loves reading Georgette Heyer’s romantic bonkbusters. Philippa Perry, the psychotherapist and author, loves sharing funny cat videos on Twitter. To assume that the mindful can’t be complemented with the mindless is to fundamentally misunderstand the human condition.

To quote Walt Whitman: “Do I contradict myself? Very well then, I contradict myself. I am large, I contain multitudes.” If your mind is soothed by Poldark as opposed to Polish arthouse, then knock yourself out. You don’t have to hide your Ariana Grande playlists or feel embarrassed about preferring romcoms to Romantic verse. It’ll give your brain the space to properly recharge for whatever life decides to throw at you next. And fingers crossed it’s not another series of Ex On The Beach, because I don’t know if I can cope with the tension.