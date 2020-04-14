Still, just over three years later, I’ve remained personally sceptical about mindfulness meditation. As someone who writes about mental health and wellbeing as part of their job, I regularly write about mindfulness meditation as a method of self-care (and, as I’ve already said, I know lots of people find it incredibly helpful), but personally, I’ve always remained a bit averse to giving it another try.

But then came the coronavirus pandemic. There I was, minding my business, managing my anxiety and OCD as I have for the last couple of years, when suddenly the gravity of a massive global event marched right into my (and everyone’s) life. I, like many people, felt that familiar feeling of anxiety beginning to creep back into my everyday routine. Don’t get me wrong – my anxiety is nothing like it used to be – but it made me aware of how little attention I’d been paying to my mental health over the last couple of months.

With this in mind, I decided to give mindfulness meditation a second chance. Instead of expecting it to treat my mental health condition and rid me of anxiety forever, I came at it from a relaxed perspective. At a time when so many of us are trying to take care of our mental health, could mindfulness meditation help me to feel more on top of my thoughts and feelings?