There’s more to minimalism than clearing your home of every ounce of clutter, character or colour.

Although some of these stereotypes ring true - less is more, storage solutions are important and paired tones work better - this isn’t the whole picture.

Minimalist decor has always been cool, but life under quarantine has more of us looking for easy ways to not only clear our homes of mess and use this time to re-organise, but try a new decor look, too.

To make it simple, we’ve picked out four minimalist interior design ideas that are flying high on Instagram and suggested how to get the look yourself without having to redecorate your entire home.