Best minimalist interior design ideas, tips and trends from Instagram

Megan Murray
Minimalist interior design has always been a popular trend, but while we’re spending most of our time inside right now, making it the perfect time to try it properly. Here are four easy ways you can give it a go, without redecorating or throwing away everything you own. 

There’s more to minimalism than clearing your home of every ounce of clutter, character or colour. 

Although some of these stereotypes ring true - less is more, storage solutions are important and paired tones work better - this isn’t the whole picture.

Minimalist decor has always been cool, but life under quarantine has more of us looking for easy ways to not only clear our homes of mess and use this time to re-organise, but try a new decor look, too. 

To make it simple, we’ve picked out four minimalist interior design ideas that are flying high on Instagram and suggested how to get the look yourself without having to redecorate your entire home. 

From adding a well-chosen vase to sticking to a particular colour palette, these tips are easy to pull off but will make a big impact in your home.

  • Use similar shades of the same colour

    Although typically, yes, minimalist interior design is associated with a monochrome colour palette (which does look great), you don’t need to stick to black and white. 

    Neutral colours do work best, but a minimalist concept can look well-designed in earthy tones (pictured above), grey shades or a selection of blues, too. 

    Position some well-chosen home accessories in a similar shade on top of a plain cabinet for the ultimate minimalist vibe. We suggest keeping it to a vase, picture and ornamental object placed on top of a coffee table book, though, otherwise it might begin to look over-crowded. 

  • Fill a large vase with dry flowers

    A simple way to create a minimalist look is to add a large, clear vase to a bedside table, coffee table or chest of drawers. Instead of filling it full of blooms try something scarcer. 

    An artistic branch, a single palm or a small bunch of dried flowers like pampas grass would all work. The trick is to stay away from volumous arrangements.

  • Hang decorative shelves

    This one may take a little bit of work, but if the minimalist aesthetic is what you’re after, decorative shelves are a chic way to achieve it. 

    Of course, not all of us are #blessed to have a ready-made alcove like the image above, but if you’re willing to spend your spare time putting up a series of shelves we don’t think you’ll regret it.

    You’ll need at least three shelves positioned one on top of another to make the look work, but four is even better. Stick to one basic colour scheme and pick out objects that are in lighter and darker hues to create depth. Don’t over crowd your shelves; between two and four objects per shelf is perfect. 

    We’d also recommend not using pictures with family photos or busy imagery in, the aim is to pick decorative objects that are simple and clean. 

  • Use clever storage

    Minimalist interior design may be about a lot more than keeping things tidy, but it is a crucial part of it. So, the best way to do this is show of your stylist storage skills.

    You don’t need to bundle everything away under the stairs, effective minimalist decor makes storage solutions part of the aesthetic. Try investing in some storage boxes that work with your theme and slotting them on top of cupboards, under sofas or on shelves like the picture above. 

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

