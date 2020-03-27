Best minimalist interior design ideas, tips and trends from Instagram
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Minimalist interior design has always been a popular trend, but while we’re spending most of our time inside right now, making it the perfect time to try it properly. Here are four easy ways you can give it a go, without redecorating or throwing away everything you own.
There’s more to minimalism than clearing your home of every ounce of clutter, character or colour.
Although some of these stereotypes ring true - less is more, storage solutions are important and paired tones work better - this isn’t the whole picture.
Minimalist decor has always been cool, but life under quarantine has more of us looking for easy ways to not only clear our homes of mess and use this time to re-organise, but try a new decor look, too.
To make it simple, we’ve picked out four minimalist interior design ideas that are flying high on Instagram and suggested how to get the look yourself without having to redecorate your entire home.
From adding a well-chosen vase to sticking to a particular colour palette, these tips are easy to pull off but will make a big impact in your home.
Use similar shades of the same colour
Fill a large vase with dry flowers
Hang decorative shelves
Use clever storage
Images: