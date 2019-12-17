As the comic actor – one of Claudia’s favourites – returns to our screens, she writes about the unique joy of Christmas entertainment.
Happy yuletide festivity greetings to you, Stylist reader! And may I say you are looking mighty fine (obviously I can’t see you, that would be weird, but I imagine you’re rocking your unique, beautiful self). Ms Claudette Winkles, as I like to call her, has asked me to contribute to her guest edit, and my instructions were simple: “Write your 10 favourite somethings in honour of the 10-year anniversary of your fabulous sitcom – which I love.”
Yes Winkles, I am indeed 10. Well my sitcom is, I’m not drawing crayon bosoms on walls and standing in a corner with my skirt above my head (yet). I shall be delighted to write a list of my favourite somethings. The subject I’m choosing is… drum roll please (and I would like at least one of you reading this to do an actual drum roll, in public) Christmas viewing.
Let me explain: I am passionate about people feeling cosy, connected, encouraged and loved at any time, particularly Christmas when it can be challenging. Good films and television can do those important things for you, so here is my list:
1. It’s A Wonderful Life
So beautiful. If you are feeling dissatisfied or discontent it may give some perspective on why you’re living your life out of whack.
2. The Sound Of Music
Where do we begin? There’s so much to it. But what about a hearty sing-a-long with the family – singing is so good for the soul. Belt it out!
3. The Kid
A lesser-known, silly and moving Disney film with Bruce Willis in it about not letting your true self/inner child down.
4. As It Is In Heaven
An original, stunning, Swedish subtitled redemptive story. Don’t let your past steal your future.
5. Love, Actually
There’s a reason we all love it: we love love. We exist to love. The romcom at its beautiful best.
6. Elf
Another classic. We need to remember to play and find the joy despite it all.
7. The Apartment
Not known as a seasonal flick, but a masterpiece on loneliness and love set around Christmas. You are not alone.
8. The Morecambe & Wise Show
I will always keep flying the flag for my comedy heroes.
9. White Christmas
Calm settings, sweet songs and a story about giving (surely the point to Christmas?).
10. Christmas episodes of Miranda
Obviously I’m going to say that as it’s my 10th anniversary and I’ve decided I’m allowed to be proud of my show! Much love to you all and happy watching, Miranda x
Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration is on BBC One, 5.45pm, 1 January
