Yes Winkles, I am indeed 10. Well my sitcom is, I’m not drawing crayon bosoms on walls and standing in a corner with my skirt above my head (yet). I shall be delighted to write a list of my favourite somethings. The subject I’m choosing is… drum roll please (and I would like at least one of you reading this to do an actual drum roll, in public) Christmas viewing.

Let me explain: I am passionate about people feeling cosy, connected, encouraged and loved at any time, particularly Christmas when it can be challenging. Good films and television can do those important things for you, so here is my list:

1. It’s A Wonderful Life

So beautiful. If you are feeling dissatisfied or discontent it may give some perspective on why you’re living your life out of whack.

2. The Sound Of Music

Where do we begin? There’s so much to it. But what about a hearty sing-a-long with the family – singing is so good for the soul. Belt it out!

3. The Kid

A lesser-known, silly and moving Disney film with Bruce Willis in it about not letting your true self/inner child down.