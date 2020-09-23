Women in England and Wales can help make misogyny a hate crime from today

The campaign to get misogyny recognised as a hate crime has been a long one. Back in 2016, Nottinghamshire Police started recording data on crimes that were motivated by prejudice against or hatred of women. Two years later, MP Stella Creasy put forward an amendment to anti-upskirting legislation that would have made misogyny a national hate crime, but withdrew it after the government promised the issue would be formally reviewed.

Now, women in England and Wales are being asked to share their experiences of gender-based harassment, assault and abuse. The Law Commission, an independent body that recommends reforms to laws in England and Wales, has opened a public consultation on making misogyny a hate crime – and as part of this consultation, women who have been victims of crimes they believe were motivated by misogyny are invited to submit their stories.