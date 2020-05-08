Let’s face it, office life is not without its niggles of irritation – or even outright conflicts.

Whether it’s that person who insists on reheating cod in the microwave every lunch or your neighbour who can’t seem to focus without constantly jiggling their leg (and the desk you both share), co-working is rife with potential for minor upsets.

And yet it seems that we’re missing the physical presence of our colleagues more than we might imagine on lockdown.