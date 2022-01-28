Mary Mandefield, a mixed-race woman of Caribbean and English heritage, agrees with Naomi’s stance.

“I think it sends a strong message to others that if we don’t know where to place ourselves, then others can decide where to place us,” says Mary.

Mary, who was raised by a Black mother and white father says her upbringing was heavily influenced by her mother’s parenting style.

“I think my mum was quite strict with us growing up compared to my friends raised by white parents,” she says. “I also share a lot of her interests in music and food.”

Growing up, Mary shared similar experiences with Naomi when it came to understanding her identity, particularly as she grew up in an area where she was a minority.

“I grew up in Hertfordshire, and as a kid, my classmates and friends were mostly white,” she says.

“I even found that my friends’ parents would often patronise me, asking me things like ‘Do you have these at your home Mary?’ or telling me in detail about their holidays to the Caribbean and saying ‘Your people are so lovely’.

The 27-year-old’s upbringing showed just how impactful the environment you grow up in can be and she found that a change in her circumstances provided an opportunity to explore more of her identity.

“At secondary school, I had more Black friends who would tell me about their culture and that’s where I learnt more about it from different perspectives.