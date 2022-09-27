Momijigari is a portmanteau of the Japanese words momiji – which means ‘red leaves’ or ‘maple tree’ – and gari – which means ‘hunting’.

The term refers to a long-standing Japanese tradition in which people travel to specific hills, valleys and forests to get a glimpse of the country’s autumn foliage and appreciate the changing of the seasons.

There is even a dedicated annual autumn leaf forecast that shows where the most colourful spots will be that year, so people can plan their hunts.

Seeking out the bright red hues of the Japanese maple tree is a particularly famous aspect of the momijigari tradition, but those who practise momijigari also enjoy the yellows, browns and golds that are on display at this time of year.