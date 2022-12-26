Build strength. Drink more water. Wake up earlier. Push yourself. Laugh more. See the world. You’ve probably made at least one of these new year’s resolutions at least once in your life – but have you kept it?

I know I haven’t, and I’m not alone. The data tells us that of those who make a new year’s resolution, after one week 75% are still successful in keeping it. After two weeks, the number drops to 71%. After one month, the number drops again to 64%.

But why is it that we can’t stick to our resolutions? Yes, maintaining willpower is hard and overhauling your entire life to coincide with a fresh calendar year isn’t exactly the most sustainable practice. Also, a year is a really long time. Our motivations wane, things get in the way and we become distanced and isolated from what we want to achieve.