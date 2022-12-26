Making monthly rather than yearly resolutions could be the way to finally stick to your 2023 goals
Could 2023 finally be the year we stick to our resolutions? With this clever trick, perhaps.
Build strength. Drink more water. Wake up earlier. Push yourself. Laugh more. See the world. You’ve probably made at least one of these new year’s resolutions at least once in your life – but have you kept it?
I know I haven’t, and I’m not alone. The data tells us that of those who make a new year’s resolution, after one week 75% are still successful in keeping it. After two weeks, the number drops to 71%. After one month, the number drops again to 64%.
But why is it that we can’t stick to our resolutions? Yes, maintaining willpower is hard and overhauling your entire life to coincide with a fresh calendar year isn’t exactly the most sustainable practice. Also, a year is a really long time. Our motivations wane, things get in the way and we become distanced and isolated from what we want to achieve.
Until now, that is. Thanks to TikTok user @nikidetrich, there may be a simple way to break our resolutions down so that we can actually stick to them.
As Detrich explains in a video viewed over a million times: “Making goals for the whole year is great – I love vision boards and creating these lofty, long-term goals every new year. But my best friend and I have created this thing called Create Your Year and have been doing it since 2018.”
The premise is that instead of picking one or multiple overarching goals to keep up for the entire 365 days of 2023, you allocate each of the 12 months with a specific target or area to focus on.
For example, after a boozy December, you may choose to focus January, like so many others do, on health and fitness. Detrich explains that during this time, you might be “making doctors and dentist appointments, getting all your check-ups and prioritising movement”.
And while you don’t discount these healthy habits once the month is over, you do shift your priorities to a different area of your life, perhaps like your home. In February, Detrich suggests taking time to create a new, more functional space for yourself and decluttering. She then allocates a different arena – from finances and friendships to spontaneity and socialising – for every month thereafter.
But don’t be tempted to overdo it. The key is not trying to cram everything into a shorter time period, but making small but incremental changes that will lead to you being happier, healthier and more content throughout the year.
Bite-sized resolutions that may actually get us results? Count us in.
Images: Getty