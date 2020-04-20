It’s safe to say that most women view their periods as a monthly hassle they have to endure. At best, it’s a mild inconvenience. At worst, it can be downright debilitating.

But after years of struggling through each month contending with both misbehaving polycystic ovaries and a form of endometriosis, I’ve found something that has improved my period experience so much that I would go as far as to call it “life-changing” – and I don’t use that term lightly.

Allow me to introduce you to my BFF – the Mooncup. For the uninitiated, Mooncup is a Brighton-based brand who make reusable, silicone menstrual cups. They’re about the size of a small egg cup that you wear inside of you, similar to a tampon (other brands are available, but Mooncup is the main one in the UK). It catches the blood and when it’s full, you just empty it out, give it a wash and pop it back in – and repeat. It sounds simple, and it really is.