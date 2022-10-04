Though the term might sound a bit dramatic, you don’t have to work at a dubious mega-corporation like Succession’s Waystar Royco or Industry’s Pierpoint to experience moral injury at work. It could mean anything from noticing the HR department’s failure to act upon a complaint, being part of an unfair redundancy process or feeling pressure to behave in a way that clashes with your personal values.

“When my company announced some major job cuts a few years back, I managed to keep my job after a long drawn-out redundancy process, but the whole thing really changed how I felt about my work,” says Lorna*, 28. “I felt totally undervalued and demotivated, and I was shocked at how others were treated. It had a real knock-on effect and it was definitely a big factor in me eventually leaving the company not too long after.”

Quitting (and not the quiet kind) seems to be a common outcome in such cases. A recent study from psychologists at the University of Sheffield and consultancies Affinity Health and Softer Success, which analysed the experiences of workers in different industries ranging from law to healthcare to HR, found that the combination of “emotional exhaustion, cynicism and moral injury” resulted in a moral burnout that is “far more challenging for people to overcome”.

Although the study participants’ experiences of moral injury differed in source, severity and length, “all [the people] we spoke to had either left employment or were actively seeking new employment” as a result, said Professor Karina Nielsen, chair of work psychology at the University of Sheffield.