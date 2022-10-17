The Bank of England is also due to meet next month and is expected to raise interest rates – following a hike in September from 1.75% to 2.25% – further squeezing homeowners on a variable rate or tracker mortgage.

New analysis from the Resolution Foundation thinktank now suggests that more than 5 million households could see their annual mortgage payments shoot up by an average of £5,100 between now and the end of 2024, at a time when so many are already struggling with skyrocketing energy bills and the soaring cost of essentials.

Their research also shows that almost one-fifth of British households will have to spend more on housing by the end of 2024, with the increase adding up to £26 billion.

“Between now and the next election, Britain is on track for a £26 billion mortgage hike,” Lindsay Judge, the Resolution Foundation’s research director, told the Guardian.