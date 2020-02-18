Knowing what skills will put you on top when it comes to your CV is always a tricky business.

Unless you have some kind of super power which allows you to see inside the mind of your potential employer, it’s impossible to know exactly what they’re looking for. So how can we put our best foot forward?

According to a group of CEOs, there are four key skills we should always make sure to flag when we’re putting ourselves forward for a job opportunity. In a post published on LinkedIn Learning, Reid Hoffman, founder of LinkedIn, Arianna Huffington, founder of The Huffington Post and Thrive Global, Bill George, longtime CEO of Medtronic and currently a leadership professor at Harvard Business School, and Ryan Holmes, CEO of HootSuite shared their thoughts on the challenges that will face tomorrow’s leaders, and highlighted the skill set we’ll need to succeed.