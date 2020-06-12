This is the UK’s favourite Farrow & Ball paint colour for all rooms of the house
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Farrow & Ball paint fans: this is the most popular shade to refresh your walls with right now, according to online research.
Lockdown has given plenty of us the opportunity to give our homes some tender loving care. From creatively styling our bookshelves, to jumping on the rattan furniture trend and stocking up on beautiful new wine glasses to exhibit on the table – we’ve had plenty of time to refresh our homes.
For anyone who’s looking to go one step further and give their walls an overhaul, you might be interested in knowing what the most popular paint colour for the home is right now.
Luxury online bathroom retailer Drench has carried out research to find the UK’s most popular Farrow & Ball paint colours for each room of the house – including the kitchen, living room and bedroom. It did this by analysing the annual Google search volume of Farrow & Ball paint colours and adding the room name to each colour.
‘Hague Blue’ was the most popular paint colour for the kitchen, living room and bedroom. In fact, the colour accounted for almost half (44%) of the total Google search volume of the top five paint colours for the living room.
Top 3 most popular Farrow & Ball paint colours for the bedroom
‘Hague Blue’ – 6,650 annual searches
‘Sulking Room Pink’ – 5,500 annual searches
‘Elephant’s Breath’ – 5,360 annual searches
Top 3 most popular Farrow & Ball paint colours for the kitchen
‘Hague Blue’ – 8,760 annual searches
‘Stiffkey Blue’ – 4,580 annual searches
‘Cornforth White’ – 4,460 annual searches
Top 3 most popular Farrow & Ball paint colours for the living room
‘Hague Blue’ – 8,220 annual searches
‘Elephant’s Breath’ – 2,950 annual searches
‘Inchyra Blue’ – 2,580 annual searches
Got you in the mood for a weekend painting project?
If you like to break away from the crowd a little, there are of course similar alternatives to these shades available to buy from online luxury paint retailers such as Graham Brown, Craig & Rose, Little Greene and Fired Earth.
Happy painting!
Images: Getty, Farrow & Ball