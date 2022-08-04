We might think of summer as the season of ease, sun and soft life for some of us, but the reality can feel far from it. As the results of a new survey attest, according to a fifth of the nation, summertime is actually the most stressful season.

And when you think about it, it makes sense. The unpredictable weather, hayfever sniffles and prospect of airport delays are all enough to make the easily-flustered British public frown.

According to Groupon, who conducted the study, despite our gripes and concerns over how much we spend during the summer months, almost a quarter of us experience FOMO and end up saying yes to everything. Amid brunches, staycations and trips abroad, our calendars become so booked and busy that 27% of us say we rarely have a weekend free during the season.