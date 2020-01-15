The most stressful tube line in London has been revealed, and it’s going to divide the office

Ask anyone who has lived or worked in London what their least favourite tube line is and they’re sure to have an opinion. Ranting about the underground has become a city-wide sport at this point: whether you’re sick of sweltering on the Central Line or refuse to spend another commute being deafened by the sound of the Northern Line, you can rest easy in the knowledge that you’re not alone.

So, when we heard that the results of a new study had revealed London’s most stressful tube lines and underground stations, we were seriously intrigued.

The research, conducted by Beeja Meditation, scored the lines out of 10 in a number of categories including the amount of customer hours lost due to disruptions of two minutes or more, the line’s average temperature and the average excess journey time obtained from TfL data from 2017-18. They then used a weighted ranking to find out which of the lines are the most stressful.