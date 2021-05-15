The Broadway cast

In the Broadway case, Satine is played by Tony Award-winning actor Karen Olivo, who has previously starred in In The Heights and West Side Story. “Satine is the story of most women in our business,” she recently told Variety. “We’re most of the time objectified; we’re usually used for what we look like or what people will feel when they look at us.”

Aaron Tveit, who you might recognise as Tripp van der Bilt from Gossip Girl, is Christian. “I’ve been such a fan of this story since the movie came out, and to be the one to welcome people into this story every night is a very special thing, and I try to treat it with as much care and effort and work as I can because of that,” he told Variety.

It is not yet known who will be cast in the London production. Through the pandemic, the production process has progressed wherever possible, including holding auditions for the UK cast. Alex told British Theatre: “The last 12 months have proven uniquely challenging in engaging with performers as we look to cast the UK production. Nevertheless we have all been astounded by the perseverance and sheer talent of those we have seen, and I am excited to see the cast coming together.”