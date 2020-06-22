“It is a truth universally acknowledged that an arrogant bachelor insistent on a wife who meets the strictest of requirements deserves his comeuppance.”

There’s nothing we love more than a good period drama. From the sumptuous costumes to the giddy romance, these stories make a point of exploring big themes over a huge, teeming canvas – giving us plenty to chew over long after the credits have rolled. You can imagine, then, how excited we were to learn that Suzanne Allain’s romcom, Mr Malcom’s List, is due to be adapted into a star-studded film. What’s the plot of Mr Malcolm’s List? Set in 19th century London, the original book (which is due to be released in July) tells the tale of eligible bachelor Mr Malcolm, who is searching for a wife… albeit not just any wife. Indeed, as the target of matchmaking mothers and desperate debutantes, he’s determined to avoid the fortune hunters and find a near-perfect woman, one who will meet the qualifications on his well-crafted list. Hence the title.

When the wealthy Julia finds herself snubbed by our eponymous character, then, she takes it… well, let’s just say she takes it badly. Very badly, in fact. And so she calls upon her friend, Selina, to help her take revenge on the arrogant bachelor by tricking him into thinking he has found his perfect match.

This being a period romcom, of course, Selina soon finds herself falling for Mr Malcolm, who seems to her to be very different to the scoundrel of Julia’s description. “But when Mr. Malcolm begins judging Selina against his unattainable standards, Selina decides that she has some qualifications of her own,” reads the book’s synopsis. “And if he is to meet them he must reveal the real man behind… Mr. Malcolm’s List.” Who stars in Mr Malcolm’s List? Freida Pinto will take on the role of Selina, while Constance Wu is set to star as Julia. Gangs of London actor Sope Dirisu, meanwhile, will bring arrogant bachelor Mr Malcolm to life.

Outlander fans will no doubt be pleased to know that actor Sam Heughan is also signed up to play Henry (another gentleman who falls for Selina’s charms) in the movie, alongside The Invisible Man’s Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who will portray the bumbling Lord Cassidy. Who will direct Mr Malcolm’s List? The period drama will be directed by Emma Holly Jones, and will serve as an expansion of her short film (starring Gemma Chan), which has so far reached over 1 million views on YouTube.

“I cannot wait to show the world our take on a Regency era romantic comedy,” said Jones, as per NME. Is there a trailer for Mr Malcolm’s List? Filming has yet to begin on the project. In fact, principal photography won’t begin in Ireland until the spring of 2021. This, sadly, means there’s no trailer at the moment.

When will Mr Malcolm’s List be released in cinemas? We are yet to be given a firm release date. However, as per Variety, international rights of the film are being repped by WestEnd Films, who will show buyers a first exclusive presentation of the film during the Cannes virtual market. We will be sure to bring you further details as and when they become available.

