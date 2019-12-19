Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) is probably the best-dressed character on television right now. The costume team behind The Marvelous Mrs Maisel even has the Emmy awards to prove it (actually, it’s got a number of various awards and nominations under its stylish belt).

Thanks to her love for bright colours and flawless 50s fashions, Midge’s look is bold, fun and full of character. But it’s the hidden messages behind each outfit that truly captures the audience’s attention.