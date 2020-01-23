If you’re part of generation rent, or living in a city like London which is known for its spiralling accommodation costs, the chances are you live in a rather small abode. And for those who are struggling with the accelerating costs of renting (and, well, living) in the current economic climate, flatpack furniture can be the most cost and space effective way of filling your home.

But, did you ever think about checking out flatpack homes, too?

Japanese homeware brand Muji is known for its innovative design, and its first foray into the flatpack home market was back in 2015. But recently it added its their range again, with what looks to be their most exciting offering yet.