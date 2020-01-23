Is Muji’s flatpack home generation rent’s best chance at buying a house?
Megan Murray
Published
Would you take a love of flatpack furniture to the next level, and build your own home, too?
If you’re part of generation rent, or living in a city like London which is known for its spiralling accommodation costs, the chances are you live in a rather small abode. And for those who are struggling with the accelerating costs of renting (and, well, living) in the current economic climate, flatpack furniture can be the most cost and space effective way of filling your home.
But, did you ever think about checking out flatpack homes, too?
Japanese homeware brand Muji is known for its innovative design, and its first foray into the flatpack home market was back in 2015. But recently it added its their range again, with what looks to be their most exciting offering yet.
The new “Sunlight House” is a one-storied home with lots of open plan space, and most crucially to the design, floor to ceiling openings which connect the house to the garden. In fact, what makes this design so special is the emphasis on bringing the outside in, as Muji has tried to encourage those living in the Sunlight House to spend more time outdoors.
That’s why the house also features wrap-around decking with a sunken space which can be used as a fire pit, perfect for evenings spent outside under the stars.
The aesthetic is very ‘Muji’ with clean lines, lots of light and a neutral colour palette. The layout of the house includes a large bedroom, kitchen and dining area, living room and bathroom, all of which could comfortably house two people. The floor space amounts to 72 square metres in total, and the structure is stylishly made with Japanese chestnut, while the roof made from Galvalume steel sheets.
It costs around £120,000 to buy a Sunlight House for yourself, which considering you’d struggle to find a studio flat in London for less than £400,000 sounds quite appealing. The only teeny, weeny problem? We don’t happen to own a plot of land to put it on. Ah.
The other spanner in the works is that so far, the Sunlight House is only available in Japan. But still, for anyone who has a plot of land in Japan under their belt, this is undoubtedly brilliant news.
Images: Muji