“My ADHD isn’t always debilitating – it’s often joyful”

London-based Erica Vonderwall, 38, has also found her ADHD journey liberating. Though a diagnosis can bring its own complications, often provoking feelings of regret or frustration, Vonderwall is now able to better navigate her brain. “My ADHD joy comes from understanding my wants and needs and being able to put a name on my behaviour,” she explains. “I’d convinced myself that I was mean and horrible because of how blunt and unforgiving I could be. Now, I know that those are just symptoms of ADHD – they’re not the same as being a bad person. I give myself much more grace for things I previously hated about myself.”

Likewise, Hester Grainger, 44, feels that her diagnosis has allowed her to better understand her brain. Seeking a diagnosis after her two children were assessed, she’s since co-founded neurodiversity consultancy Perfectly Autistic alongside her husband, working to create happier and more productive neurodiverse-friendly workplaces. “My ADHD brings me joy in many ways. I love the way my brain hyper-focuses, particularly on hobbies, and it tends to believe it can do anything. When I was little, I did disco dancing, played squash and tennis… 1000 different things,” she smiles. “I’m very high energy – I’m like a Duracell bunny, loving life. For me, there are a lot of benefits to having ADHD and I’m fortunate to feel that way because a lot of women don’t.”

Similarly, Kate Moryoussef, 42, was diagnosed alongside her daughter and has since used her experiences to focus on community outreach. A Manchester-based ADHD women’s wellbeing coach, her passion lies in using gentle guidance and EFT (emotional freedom technique) to help women with ADHD cultivate self-compassion and self-acceptance. Hosting the ADHD Women’s Wellbeing Podcast, Moryoussef has created an online community of like-minded women – a personal source of empowerment that has helped me greatly. Connecting with it has been as therapeutic as that afternoon my friend and I laughed together as our cards were declined in unison.

Most importantly, Moryoussef believes that ADHD brings its own unique capabilities that should be celebrated. “Entrepreneurship and ADHD often go quite closely together. We’re brilliant blue-sky thinkers and we’re hugely creative. We seem to have an intuitive nod and we’re quite big, philosophical thinkers”, she expresses. “We’re hugely curious, and I think that stems from having to try to understand our psyche before diagnosis.”