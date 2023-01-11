Why, unlike Emily’s, my trauma bangs aren’t a cry for help

In times of turmoil, getting a new hairstyle is hardly revolutionary. When Mr Big abandoned Carrie on their wedding day, she became a brunette. After Lily’s breakup with Marshall on How I Met Your Mother, she too dyed her hair darker. Even Grey’s Anatomy’s George O’Malley decided to chop off his curls following yet another romantic rejection from Meredith Grey. It seems that when times get tough, we reach for hair dye. Or, as in George’s case, a pair of cuticle scissors.

The thing all of these circumstances have in common, of course, is love. Or rather, a lack thereof. There are good reasons for this; many psychologists have argued that changing your hair can offer you a boost in confidence, something that’s often needed more than ever during times of romantic turbulence. Some have even said that going for the big chop can help reaffirm a sense of self. But unlike what Emily’s trajectory might suggest, none of this is necessarily a sign of negativity or an indication that someone’s life is spiralling out of control. In fact, I’d say the opposite is true.

Few life experiences shake us up quite like a breakup. And while that’s not exactly why I decided it was time for my very own trauma bangs, it certainly had a lot to do with it. It’s been several months since I broke up with my ex. Since then, a lot has happened. I’ve moved house twice (I know). Taken on new work projects, and waved goodbye to others. Made some new friends, and lost touch with old ones. Such is the cycle of life.

For many reasons, Christmas was particularly difficult. And having caught the flu, I found myself spending a lot of time alone with my own thoughts – and several Olbas Oil inhalers. Eventually, I reached my lowest ebb: a darkness so consuming it felt like I might not make it out.

It was mum’s idea to change my hair. The fringe was something I’d tried before when times had been tough. Though, like Emily, I’d only ever cut it myself after a few too many glasses of wine. Still, having a new look helped, like I was sending out a signal that I was moving into a different headspace, so to speak. The idea being that by changing something in myself externally, I might also change something internally.