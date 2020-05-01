Studies have indicated a sharp rise in reports of depression and anxiety following the enforcement of lockdown measures last month, with many people experiencing mental health conditions for the first time. Experts have warned that the world may be facing a global mental health crisis even after the pandemic subsides.

Hussain has always been open about her experience of anxiety and panic attacks. She said that for people like her, who already suffer from mental health issues, the past few weeks have been a huge challenge.

“I have really struggled,” she said. “I’ve struggled to get out of bed. There are days when I don’t even want to get dressed. And I know there are people out there who are going to feel exactly the same way.”