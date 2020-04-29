Many authors dream of the reception received by Exciting Times, Naoise Dolan’s debut novel. The Sally Rooney comparisons are inevitable: both are millennial Irish women writing subtle, modern stories filled with piercingly accurate observations on sex, relationships and class. But Dolan’s Hong Kong-set Exciting Times stands entirely on its own merits, and has the glowing reviews – and a position on the Sunday Times bestseller list – to prove it.

With a frank, bright sense of humour, Dolan is characteristically open, filling her Twitter and Instagram feeds with everything from empathetic writing advice to her thoughts on LGBTQ+ culture (she describes herself as queer) and autism (she was formally diagnosed in adulthood, something that isn’t unusual – autism is often misdiagnosed, diagnosed late or not diagnosed at all in women and girls). The Dublin-born, London-based author is also fond of a Rixo sequin, Zora Neale Hurston and a dark red lip – so in other words, she’s a woman of taste.