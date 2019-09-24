Sorry, astrology fans: you’ve been reading the wrong star sign all this time

Astrology, on the surface, sure sounds a lot like astronomy. It’s based on the position of the sun relative to certain constellations – and it’s influenced by the movements of the sun, moon, planets and stars, too.

However, astrology is absolutely not considered to be a ‘science’. Indeed, it’s been wholeheartedly rejected by the scientific community – with many pointing out that astrological predictions are too general, too unspecific to be subjected to scientific testing.

And yet… well, and yet there are many people who put great stock in what their horoscope says each morning. They carefully scan the pages of their morning newspaper, searching for their own zodiac sign, and drink in everything that the astrologer has written for them that day.