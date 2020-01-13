It’s reasonable to say that, on average, we have more good things than bad things happen to us on a daily basis. But if you struggle to shake off that one bad nuggest nestled among all the good moments in your day, you can rest in the knowledge that you’re not alone.

No matter how often we’re told to “look on the bright side” and “think positive”, there’s an unavoidable truth we all have to face: humans are inherently negative.

This tendency to focus on the darker side of things – often termed the negativity effect or negativity bias – is a universal experience for all of us. Ever found yourself focusing on the one negative comment you received on your work, even though the five others are all really positive? Maybe you’ve returned from a dream holiday, only to remember that row you had with your partner at dinner than one night?