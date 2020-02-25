We all have that inner critic. Sometimes, it’s the push we need to work harder, go further, be better. At other times, though, it chips away at our self-belief until we feel incapable of doing what we want/need to do. It tells us we’re stupid, fat, worthless. That nobody likes us anyway. That we are undeserving of love or respect. That we are smaller – so much smaller – than we actually are.

And, understandably, all of this can have a hugely negative impact on our mental health.

As Fearne Cotton recently noted in her Happy Place podcast: “We all have this inner voice that sits there on the tip of our tongues desperate to get out…