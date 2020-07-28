Gallagher also notes that humans have been looking to the sky for hundreds of years and even though our civilisation has changed a lot, many of us still search the heavens for answers in one way of another.

She explains: “Our ancestors used the sky to mark the passage of time, to navigate and to look for answers and I feel that on some instinctual level we still do the same – we look to the skies for answers and direction. To give us hope and make us feel that anything is possible.”

Ultimately, Gallagher thinks that the night’s sky captivates us because it makes us forget about our usual worries for a moment: “There is the wonderful quote that we are all made of stardust, and when we gaze up at the night sky it seems that we merge with that infinite part of ourselves.

“Gazing up at stars that are billions of years old reminds us of the infinity of life, it removes boundaries and limitations and takes us out of our day to day human worries, making life on earth seem quite small. It creates a sense of wonder and awe for life and gives a feeling of limitless potential, expanding us beyond our thinking minds. There is something about the night sky that the human brain can’t quite comprehend and so I feel in those moments we are captivated by the night sky that it is our heart, our soul that is witnessing the moment. It makes us present.”

By August the Neowise will no longer be visible with the naked eye so make sure you look out for it this week, two hours after sunset, just below and to the left of The Big Dipper constellation.