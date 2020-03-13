Working from home might sound like your type on paper, but you’re quickly going to get sick of it if you don’t make sure your day has some structure to it. What do we mean by this? Well, you need to make sure you start and finish at set times, that you get dressed, that you take proper lunch breaks, and that you give your brain space to breathe every so often.

There’s lots of ways to do this, of course. You could take a walk round the block (self-isolation permitting, of course) at the start and end of each day. You could set an alarm at 12.30, reminding you to go cook yourself some lunch and sit in a different room for a little while. Or you could rely on regularly scheduled Netflix breaks to lure you away from your home office (which, if we might be so bold to say, looks an awful lot like you took your laptop to bed with you).