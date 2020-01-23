Life

What to watch on Netflix in February 2020: the best new films and TV shows coming this month

Lauren Geall
I Am Not Okay With This

With brand new (and absolutely terrifying) horror series Locke & Key landing at the beginning of the month, and the arrival of the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel, there’s a lot to get excited for this February.     

You’re not imagining it – that headline really does say February. 

Somehow, probably at the hands of some supernatural being, we’ve nearly made it through January. With every cold, frost-covered morning which passes us by, we’re one step closer to leaving the first month of 2020 behind us.

But leaving the dark nights of January behind us isn’t the only motivation to look forward to February – in fact, the month is shaping up to be a pretty great one when it comes to new Netflix content. First of all, we’ve got the arrival of Locke & Key – a brand new horror series – to look forward to, and the sequel of To All The Boys I’ve Loved BeforeTo All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – will also be gracing our screens later on in the month. 

Add to that the arrival of a brand-new YA novel adaptation in the form of Jennifer Niven’s All The Bright Places, and you’ve got the recipe for a jam-packed month of entertainment. It’s all very exciting, wouldn’t you say?

So, without further ado, here’s Stylist’s picks of the most exciting new films, documentaries and TV shows to look out for on Netflix this month. 

The Pharmacist

This Netflix Original documentary series follows the story of Dan Schneider, a small town pharmacist who, after losing his son in a drug-related shooting in New Orleans, sets out to find and bring his son’s killer to justice. Months later, when the circumstances of his son’s death came back to haunt him in the form of young, seemingly healthy people visiting his pharmacy with high dose prescriptions for OxyContin, Schneider makes it his mission to take action on the growing opioid epidemic, long before it gained widespread attention. 

Release Date: 5 February

Locke & Key

Cast: Darby Stanchfield, Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Bill Heck, Laysla De Oliveira, Sherri Saum, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Griffin Gluck, Coby Bird

If you like spending your February evenings scared to death on the sofa, look no further than Netflix’s latest horror series Locke & Key. The series follows the story of three siblings as they move back to their murdered father’s ancestral home in Massachusetts, only to discover a series of magical, reality-bending keys hidden throughout the house – and an evil entity that’s waiting for them.

Release Date: 7 February

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Cast: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, John Corbett

The hotly-anticipated sequel to All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is finally here, and if the two trailers Netflix have released so far are anything to go by, it’s going to be great. This time, we’ll see Lara Jean navigate a world of firsts as she begins her relationship with Peter – and deal with the repercussions when the recipient of one of her old love letters enters her life once more.

Release Date: 12 February

I Am Not Okay With This

Cast: Sophia Lillis, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Sofia Bryant, Richard Ellis, Wyatt Oleff, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong

This new series from the director of The End Of The F**ing World and the producers of Stranger Things sounds like the perfect binge-watching material. I Am Not Okay With This follows the story of Sydney, a teenage girl dealing with the complexities of her family, her newfound sexuality, and the mysterious powers that are beginning to awaken deep within her. 

Release Date: 26 February

All The Bright Places

Cast: Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, Alexandra Shipp, Virginia Gardner, Luke Wilson, Keegan-Michael Key

Adapted from Jennifer Niven’s incredibly popular YA novel of the same name, All The Bright Places follows the story of Violet Markey and Theodore Finch as they meet and change each other’s lives forever. Struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, the two come together to provide each other with essential support in a drama which provides a “refreshing and human” perspective on the realities of mental illness.

Release Date: 28 February

Images: Netflix

