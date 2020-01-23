You’re not imagining it – that headline really does say February.

Somehow, probably at the hands of some supernatural being, we’ve nearly made it through January. With every cold, frost-covered morning which passes us by, we’re one step closer to leaving the first month of 2020 behind us.

But leaving the dark nights of January behind us isn’t the only motivation to look forward to February – in fact, the month is shaping up to be a pretty great one when it comes to new Netflix content. First of all, we’ve got the arrival of Locke & Key – a brand new horror series – to look forward to, and the sequel of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before – To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – will also be gracing our screens later on in the month.