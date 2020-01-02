For many of us, today marks the first day back to work after Christmas. After all the festive fun, indulgence and general laziness of the period, there’s no denying that January often feels like some cruel trick of fate – especially when the warm days of summer still feel so far away.

But do not fear: not all hope for January is lost. The dark nights and cold weather mean it’s still perfect TV bingeing season – and Netflix is delivering with a collection of great new TV shows and films to make the start of 2020 extra special.

At the top of our list is the return of Sex Education, the funny, sex-positive drama we fell in love with in 2019. Starring Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson and Emma Mackey, the second series will follow the characters as they continue to navigate the worlds of sex, love and relationships. And with the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Grace and Frankie also making their returns, there’s even more to look forward to.