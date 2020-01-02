What to watch on Netflix in January 2020: the best new films and TV shows coming this month
- Lauren Geall
Survive the post-Christmas blues with Stylist’s pick of the best films and TV shows coming to Netflix in January 2020.
For many of us, today marks the first day back to work after Christmas. After all the festive fun, indulgence and general laziness of the period, there’s no denying that January often feels like some cruel trick of fate – especially when the warm days of summer still feel so far away.
But do not fear: not all hope for January is lost. The dark nights and cold weather mean it’s still perfect TV bingeing season – and Netflix is delivering with a collection of great new TV shows and films to make the start of 2020 extra special.
At the top of our list is the return of Sex Education, the funny, sex-positive drama we fell in love with in 2019. Starring Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson and Emma Mackey, the second series will follow the characters as they continue to navigate the worlds of sex, love and relationships. And with the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Grace and Frankie also making their returns, there’s even more to look forward to.
Without further ado, here’s Stylist’s picks of the most exciting new titles to look out for in the coming month.
AJ And The Queen
Cast: RuPaul, Tia Carrere, Katerina Tannenbaum, Josh Segarra, Izzy G
This new Netflix Original series sees Drag Race star RuPaul take on the role of Ruby Red, a bigger than life drag queen who makes her living by travelling across America from club to club. After finding herself down on her luck after her savings were stolen from her, she pairs up with AJ – an orphaned 11-year-old girl stowaway – as the two travel the country and change each other’s lives for the better. There’s also a whole host of standout musical numbers from RuPaul to look forward to, too.
Release Date: 10 January
Grace And Frankie Season Six
Cast: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen
Netflix’s Grace And Frankie is back for its sixth season, and we’re so ready for it. The series, which stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the titular roles, follows the story of two women rebuilding their lives after their husbands fall in love with each other. Season six promises another fantastic series full of female friendship and plenty of laughs.
Release Date: 15 January
Sex Education Season Two
Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa
Stylist’s top pick of the month comes in the form of Sex Education season two, which will follow the students and families of Moordale Secondary as they continue to explore the relatively new worlds of sex and desire. In season two we’ll see Otis attempt to master his newly-discovered sexual urges as he continues his relationship with girlfriend Ola, and try to patch things up with Maeve (played by the wonderful Emma Mackey).
Release Date: 17 January
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part Three
Cast: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Michelle Gomez
Everyone’s favourite witch is back in the third instalment of Netflix’s reimagining of Sabrina The Teenage Witch. With Kiernan Shipka continuing in her role as Sabrina, part three of the series will see her tackle the aftermath of the events we saw unfold in part two, including her boyfriend Nicholas Scratch’s brave sacrifice. Whatever happens, there’ll be plenty of witchcraft, darkness and iconic red lipstick – and we can’t wait.
Release Date: 24 January
Next In Fashion
Cast: Tan France, Alexa Chung
This new series will see Queer Eye star Tan France join forces with style icon Alexa Chung to find the next big name in fashion. The new competition show will follow 18 designers tackle a number of challenges to win the coveted grand prize: $250,000 and an opportunity to debut their collection with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter.
Release Date: 29 January
Images: Netflix