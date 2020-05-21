Desperately seeking entertainment? Don’t worry: there are plenty of new shows and films to watch on Netflix, including Athlete A, Cursed, a Dolly Parton documentary, a new season of Queer Eye, and the much-anticipated second season of The Politician. Enjoy.

Of course, that’s not all. If Crash Landing On You gave you a taste for K-dramas, then you’ll want to sink your teeth into Dead My Friends, Revolutionary Love, and My Shy Boss. The final season of 13 Reasons Why is due to drop this coming month, too, as well as 365 Days (aka the Polish equivalent to Fifty Shades of Grey).

Netflix’s The Sinner and The Politician will both get another season this June, too, which is big news for those who were hooked the first time around. And horror fans will be pleased to hear that Hereditary, declared to be one of the scariest films of all time by scientists and critics alike, will be available to view on Netflix – alongside some horror TV series’, too. Throw in some spine-tingling thrillers, a handful of true-crime documentaries (Athlete A, all about the abuse of the US Gymnastics team, promises to make for powerful viewing), and some family-friendly animations, and you truly do have something for everyone. So, without any further ado, here’s our pick of the best TV and films coming to Netflix in June 2020. And, whether we’re indoors or out, it’s going to be a good one. We promise. Spelling The Dream (3 June) Following four hopeful competitors, this documentary explores Indian Americans’ decades-long success at the biggest spelling contest in the U.S. 13 Reasons Why: Season 4 (5 June) The final season of 13 Reasons Why sees everyone struggle to come to terms with what happened to Monty. Meanwhile, Clay finds that all the secrets he’s been keeping are starting to have an effect on his psyche. And, surprisingly, the trailer has revealed that Bryce, who was killed during season three after it emerged that he raped Hannah Baker and Jessica Davis, will be returning. Check it out:

Queer Eye: Season 5 (5 June) If lockdown fatigue is setting in then fear not, because the Fab Five are back with the fifth season of Queer Eye. Netflix has revealed that the gang will be heading to the East Coast, aka “the birthplace of the [United States], to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence, and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes.” And, yes, there will be 10 episodes this time around, rather than the usual eight. Lenox Hill (7 June) From birth to brain surgery, this docuseries provides an intimate look at the lifesaving work of four doctors at Lenox Hill Hospital in NYC. Da 5 Bloods (12 June) Directed by Spike Lee, this war drama sees four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide.

The Woods (12 June) This six-part series marks yet another collaboration between Harlan Coben (oh he of The Stranger fame) and Netflix. Set in two different timespans (1994 and 2019), The Woods tells the story of a Warsaw prosecutor, Paweł Kopiński, who is still grieving the loss of his sister from 25 years ago – the night she walked into the woods at a summer camp and was never seen again. But now, the discovery of a homicide victim – a boy who vanished along with Paweł’s sister – reveals evidence that links him to her disappearance. As hope rises that his sister could still be alive, dangerous secrets from his family’s past threaten to tear apart everything that Paweł has been trying to hold together. Watch the trailer for The Woods below:

Hereditary (15 June) As in, yes, the terrifying Toni Collette horror movie that scientists have dubbed one of the scariest films of all time. Ever. Read our review of the film here. The Politician: Season 2 (19 June) The second season of Ryan Murphy’s hit TV series will pick up right where season one left off, with college student Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) ready to fight to unseat Senate Majority Leader Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race. The Sinner: Season 3 (19 June) Season three of this popular anthology series will see Bill Pullman reprise his role as police detective Harry Ambrose. And, this time around, the show will focus on Ambrose’s investigation of a seemingly straightforward car crash in which the driver dies and the passenger lives. But a witness questioning points to more secrets left uncovered.

Athlete A (24 June) In this powerful documentary by filmmakers Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, we delve into the world of elite competitive gymnastics and the toxic culture within that which allowed the young members of the USA Gymnastic’s team to be abused at the hands of the team’s doctor, Larry Nassar. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (26 June) As in, yeah, the star-studded sequel to Mamma Mia. Featuring yet more ABBA songs, with an added dose of Cher. What’s not to love? Angus, Thongs & Perfect Snogging (tbc) This 00s teen drama, all about a 14-year-old girl who keeps a diary chronicling the ups and downs of being a teenager, needs no introduction, But, because we’re big fans, here’s the OG trailer for you:

Cursed (tbc) In this fresh take on the Arthurian legend, teenager Nimue (Katherine Langford) joins forces with mercenary Arthur on a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Based on the bestselling book of the same title, you can rest assured that there’s more to Nimue than meets the eye. Anyone else getting serious Game Of Thrones vibes right now? Dolly Parton: Here I Am (tbc) A documentary celebrating the life, career, and music of Dolly Parton? Sign us up.

