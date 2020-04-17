Desperately seeking entertainment? Don’t worry: there are plenty of new shows and films to watch on Netflix coming in May, including Hollywood, The Eddy and Douglas.

Here in the UK, we’ve been informed that the coronavirus lockdown is going to last until at least 7 May. Don’t despair, though, as our faithful quarantine companion Netflix is here to ensure we have plenty of new films and TV shows to keep us entertained. There’s Ryan Murphy’s hotly-anticipated Hollywood, for starters, and Hannah Gadsby’s new show, Douglas. Then we’ve got Steve Carrell and Lisa Kudrow’s Space Force, an interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt episode, and another series of 2019’s hottest black comedy, Dead To Me, to sink our teeth into, too.

So, without further ado, here’s Stylist’s picks of the most exciting new films, documentaries and TV shows to look out for on Netflix in May 2020. And, whether we’re indoors or out, it’s going to be a good one. We promise.

Hollywood (1 May) The official description on Netflix keeps it short and sweet: “In post-World War II Hollywood, an ambitious group of aspiring actors and filmmakers will do almost anything to make their showbiz dreams come true.” You can find out more about the TV show everyone’s going to be talking about here. The Half Of It (1 May) Directed by Alice Wu, this is a coming-of-age dramedy that’s about a shy student named Ellie (Leah Lu), who reluctantly agrees to help lovelorn school jock Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer) write love letters to his crush. So far, so John Hughes. In this movie, though, Ellie doesn’t fall for the jock: she falls for the girl of his dreams instead. Check the trailer out below:

The Eddy (8 May) French musical mini-series The Eddy tells the story of a club owner who is dealing with the ups and downs of running a live music venue in Paris, which should help to sate our wanderlust a little. Look out for André Holland, Joanna Kulig, Amandla Stenberg, and Melissa George among the cast. Dead To Me: Season 2 (8 May) As fans of the first season will remember, this black comedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini is about two women who grow close after meeting at a grief counselling session. Jen Harding’s (Applegate) husband had been killed in a hit-and-run, while Judy Hale (Cardellini) was struggling to come to terms with the loss of her baby… or so we thought, anyway. You can fully expect season two to pick up after that shocking cliffhanger. And Liz Feldman, the show’s creator, has promised: “This show will always be a show that explores the dark sides and the light sides of grief, loss, forgiveness and friendship.

“Suffice to say, there will be more darkness.”

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (11 May) This documentary sees celebrities recall their most mind-bending trips via animations, reenactments and more. Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman and Rosie Perez are just some of the celebs involved in this comedic exploration of psychedelics. Eurovision (tbc) The real Eurovision may have been cancelled this year (boo, hiss), but Netflis is here to make up for it with a movie based on the European singing contest. That’s right: Eurovision will tell the story of Lars Erickssong (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit Ericksdottir (Rachel McAdams), two Icelandic musicians locked in decades of hard graft trying to make it on the global (read: Eurovision) stage. The movie will feature Lars clashing with his father, Erick Erickssong (Pierce Brosnan), who is known in Eurovision circles as the “most handsome man in Iceland”. And, you know, an appearance from Demi Lovato. WHat more could you want? Find out more about Eurovision here. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend (12 May)

We need the sunny optimism of Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) now more than ever, so Netflix is bringing the old gang back together for a new and interactive adventure. In the feature-length episode, we learn that Kimmy is a wildly successful author and set to marry a prince, but the dastardly Reverend (Jon Hamm) is hatching an evil plan. And it’s up to Kimmy to stop him in order to get to her wedding on time. As stated in the logline, this will be Kimmy’s “biggest adventure yet.” On top of that, it will include off-center humor as she and her pals travel across three states through explosions, dancing hamburgers and… a war against robots? To be honest, we don’t know: in this episode, the viewer will get to decide everyone’s fate through a series of key choose-your-own-adventure style decisions. Look out for a whole host of star-studded cameos, including Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe. Schitt’s Creek: Season 6 (14 May)

Fans and critics alike were thrilled with the Schitt’s Creek sign-off, calling it “perfect” and a “masterpiece”. And now, at long last, viewers in the UK will be able to see the Rose family navigate their way towards that hilarious, heart-warming conclusion for themselves, thanks to Netflix. Douglas (26 May) Fans of Nanette will be pleased to know that Hannah Gadsby’s follow-up show Douglas will be available to stream from 26 May. The new special from the Emmy and Peabody award winner is named after her dog who, according to the Netflix synopsis, she took “for a walk across the planet, finishing up in Los Angeles, and recording her second stand-up special. You can expect your expectations to be set and met by Douglas: a tour from the dog park to the renaissance and back guided by one of comedy’s most sparkling and surprising minds.” We cannot wait to see it. Space Force (31 May)

In this celestial comedy, Steve Carell plays four-star general and pilot Mark R. Naird, whose career takes a dramatic turn when he is approached to take control of the new sixth branch of the US armed forces - Space Force. Netflix’s description of the series reads: “Sceptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colourful team of scientists and ‘spacemen’ are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.” The true intrigue, though, comes from the fact that Mark’s wife, Maggie (Lisa Kudrow), is sick and tired of putting her own life dreams on hold for her space-travelling husband. Throw in the fact that his children aren’t happy with having their lives uprooted, either, and you have everything you need for a bittersweet work-meets-family sitcom.

