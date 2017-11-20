What kind of Netflix binger are you?

A binge racer is the official term coined by Netflix for those who indulge in 24 hours of uninterrupted TV-watching. Not for you the flakiness of binge-watching in public. You need an open avenue of focus and concentration: a free day, or even a weekend, on which to let loose your obsession. In the unlikely event it’s sunny outside, you’ll close the curtains and devote your entire being to chomping through a series within a day of it hitting the platform.

What does it say about you?

You’re impulsive, and love to live in the moment. Why wait for tomorrow for the next episode of Stranger Things when you could have it right now? You have laser-like powers of focus, and will sacrifice anything to achieve your goals. Friends, dates, cooking, clean pants: all fall by the wayside in your quest to finish the brand-new series of Master of None. Once you pop, you just can’t stop and your insatiable appetite for Netflix – and probably life in general – knows no bounds. Being first is important to you and you likely don’t deal well with failure.

Takeaway advice

Your tunnel-vision approach to life is admirable: you really know how to get things done. On the other hand, it can also be exhausting, and may open you up to accusations of selfishness. Try to hold back a little to prevent your maximalist attitude spiralling out of control. You could even (shock, horror) stagger a Netflix series the next time one is released to avoid the inevitable crash and burn.