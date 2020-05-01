People on Twitter have branded Netflix’s Crash Landing On You a “masterpiece”.

Struggling to decide what to watch on Netflix right now? We know the feeling. After all, we’ve streamed a lot of content during the never-ending coronavirus lockdown. So much so, in fact, that it sometimes feels as if we’ve exhausted all of the films and TV shows on offer. Thankfully, though, that isn’t the case. Far from it, in fact: Netflix has been busily dropping brand new titles on an almost daily basis. And Crash Landing On You, which is now in the streaming platform’s “Recently Added” list, definitely deserves your attention.

So, what’s the plot of Netflix’s Crash Landing On You? In a nutshell? The series – officially the second-highest-rated drama in Korean TV history – sees a South Korean heiress crash her paraglider into North Korea and into the life of an army officer, who decides he will help her hide.

Wait, what?

Aha, you weren’t expecting that now, were you? But we’re deadly serious, all the same: much like Romeo & Juliet before it, Crash Landing On You tells the story of two star-crossed lovers, Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin), a South Korean Chaebol heiress, and Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin), a member of the North Korean elite and a Captain in the North Korean Special Police Force. Their relationship begins, as all the best on-screen relationships do, frostily: Ri Jeong-hyeok finds Yoon Se-ri, after all, in an area forbidden for South Koreans. Quickly, she persuades him to give her shelter. Over time, she convinces him to help her get back across the border to her home. And, inevitably, they fall in love, despite the divide and dispute between their respective countries. So is Netflix’s Crash Landing On You a romantic comedy, or a drama, or…? All of the above! The show offers a well-balanced mix of comedy and suspense, blending a cosy romance with high-octane action scenes, some laugh-out-loud moments, and plenty of emotionally-charged drama, too. Is there a trailer for Netflix’s Crash Landing On You? Indeed there is. Check it out:

Why is Netflix’s Crash Landing On You such a big deal? Well, because Crash Landing On You is a legitimate record-breaking TV show. That’s right: it made history when its final episode aired in Korea last year. Likewise, the K-drama is officially the country’s second highest-rated cable drama, next to 2018’s Sky Castle. It was also a hit in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand. And China’s streaming website for the South Korean drama crashed on the night it aired the final episode due to the enormous number of users.

What have North Korean defectors said about Netflix’s Crash Landing On You? Well, despite the fact that the North Korea seen in Crash Landing On You is fictional (obviously), it has received praise from North Korean defectors for bringing the secretive country to life in such a realistic manner. Trains are shown abruptly stopping because of power cuts, homeless children on the streets, and fridges used to store books and clothes instead of food. A lot of this is down to the fact that the series asked former North Korean soldier Kwak Moon-wan – who had served with the Supreme Guard Command (which protects the ruling Kim family), no less – to work as an adviser for the series, providing the writers with details about life in North Korea as well as North Korean governmental agencies. “[The show’s] portrayal of various aspects of North Korean society have clearly been thoroughly researched, resulting in the most three-dimensional portrayal of North Korean society of any film or drama to date,” Sokeel Park, who works with defectors through Liberty in North Korea, told the BBC.

What are people saying about Netflix’s Crash Landing On You on Twitter? Essentially, all good things. Google reports that 97% of everyone who’s watched the TV show has given it a positive review, while Variety Magazine has named it one of “The Best International Shows on Netflix.” Over on Twitter, meanwhile, people are busily singing Crash Landing On You’s praises. “[This is] a romantic-comedy masterpiece,” wrote one. “The most fun I’ve had watching something in a long time. Loved their chemistry, loved the storyline,” added another. And what are people saying on Rotten Tomatoes? Well, you better believe it’s got a 99% ‘fresh’ rating. “The story was awesome, and I was hooked and wanted more. It has me crying whenever someone was crying on the show so much emotion,” wrote one fan of the show. “Best K drama of all time,” added another. And still one more said: “I’ve never been a fan of K-Dramas, but this goes beyond that. I was sceptical at first, but along with the amazing cast, storyline, cinematography, and music, this truly delivers on all levels.”

What else do I need to know about Netflix’s Crash Landing On You? The show is rated a 15 (ooh!) and is subtitled throughout, making it all the more necessary to concentrate on the scenes unfolding before you (ideal if your coronavirus resolution is to stop aimlessly scrolling through Instagram, I guess).

