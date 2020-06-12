Curon arrived on Netflix without much fanfare, but the horror series has quickly made it into the streaming platform’s ‘Trending’ section. Are you brave enough to watch it through to the end?

There’s nothing we love more than a good horror series, as our fascination with Typewriter, Ares, and The Haunting of Hill House has well and truly proven. Now, Netflix has a terrifying new series to add to the mix: Curon. Judging by reactions on Twitter, Curon, which has been rated as suitable for viewers aged 15 and over, has well and truly gotten under people’s skin. One branded it “fucking creepy.” Another admitted that it “makes me want to hide under a blanket in fear.” Some have claimed it left them too “petrified” to continue watching, while others have piled praise on its “intriguing” plot.

All, however, seemingly agree on one thing: the horror series is a “must watch” for fans of the genre. With that in mind, then, here’s everything you need to know about the TV show.

What’s the plot of Netflix’s Curon? We aren’t fans of spoilers, so we’re going to stick to Netflix’s succinct plot description for this dread-fuelled mystery. “After 17 years, a woman returns home with her teenage twins,” it reads. “When she mysteriously vanishes, though, her children must reckon with a shadowy family legacy.” Quite honestly, this is the sort of show you want to go in knowing absolutely nothing about. That being said, though, we will say just one more thing: the show takes place in a northern Italian village. And a Northern Italian village famed for its sunken bell tower in a dark lake, no less. Which, yeah, means it’s prime horrifying hometown territory, quite frankly. Is there a trailer for Netflix’s Curon? Of course there is, what do you take us for? Check it out:

To echo that creepy voiceover guy: “strange things happen in this place.” Who stars in Netflix’s Curon? Curon’s cast is led by Valeria Bilello, Luca Lionello, and Federico Russo, all of whom deliver brilliant performances. A word of warning, though? Be sure to watch the show in its original Italian language (with subtitles, obviously) for the full effect: too much is lost when you opt for the dubbed version, and you’ll only end up focusing on the fact that their mouths are moving out-of-time if you do. Plus, why would anyone ever pass up on an opportunity to learn some key Italian phrases, eh? How many episodes of Netflix’s Curon are there? There are seven episodes in Curon’s first season, each of which clocks in at around 50 minutes. Indeed, some have even described it as an extra-long horror film, suggesting you could feasibly binge the whole thing in a day or two. Y’know, if you’re brave enough.

So, is Netflix’s Curon worth your time? Absolutely, if you’re a horror fan. It’s a very watchable supernatural thriller, serving up just enough dread and suspense to keep viewers hooked until the very end. If all the above sounds like your cup of tea, then consider this ideal viewing for a drizzly summer weekend.

