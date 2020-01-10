I can’t help but think maybe we should stop ingesting this sort of material. Or at least stop watching, reading, and listening to the ones that eschew victims and award further infamy to murderers, giving them everything they wanted (and maybe then some, thanks to social media and general internet access). Little by little, we have to try.

Maybe we google “who is so-and-so” less, don’t read the Reddit threads or articles, a step that could help in slowly erasing their names from the Google search bots. Maybe giving killers forgotten names and legacies that are more worthy can be the new name of the game. Maybe one day soon stories that glamorize killers won’t be told anymore, and this will be the last story I write about something like this.

The good news is, I think we can do it. I think we can find a way where we can all be happy – well, except maybe those of you who just don’t care and are fine with serial killers having the fame they so desire. There is plenty to say about the true crime genre itself – with how we talk about people who do bad things for fame and infamy. But this indictment of Don’t F**k with Cats, true crime as entertainment, you, and I, doesn’t just exist to shame the lot of us.

It doesn’t exist to simply be as glib as the docu-series itself, with an aggressive gotcha! It exists to say that the victims matter, the harder conversations about our parts in all of it matter, and they’re the conversations we should be at least trying to have, in order to figure out how we level up and get it all done. Resist the temptation of fame-seeking serial killers. Next time your WhatsApp chat lights up with a friend who wants to endlessly dissect the case, maybe just resist.