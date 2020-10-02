I was 26 years old. Earlier in the year, I’d decided I was bored of my content life in Edinburgh and ready to fulfil a lifelong dream of mine: live in Paris for a year. I envisioned finding the love of my life in an art gallery, gorging on butter-soaked foods every night and just generally being very, very cool. That struggling artist in Montmartre? Sure, I’d be their modern muse.

I stocked up on Breton tops, tried (and failed) to learn how to roll a cigarette and gave a fervent performance of Zou Bisou Bisou at my leaving do. I was ready to go. There were just a few slight problems: I only had a few hundred pounds in the bank, my French was terrible (despite valiant attempts at night school) and I didn’t know anybody in France.

To ease myself in, I spent a couple of months working on an English speaking campsite in northern France (that’s another story, never to be told) then headed to Paris to be an au pair. I had visions of being a Maria von Trappe/Jane Birkin hybrid – a cool but respected nanny by day, and the city’s latest It girl by night.

Bonjour, Paree!