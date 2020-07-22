Netflix’s Emily In Paris is the new romantic TV series from SATC’s Darren Star, and… Well, we wouldn’t expect anything less from a Sex And The City creator, quite frankly.

If you thought that the coronavirus lockdown and ongoing social distancing rules would mean that every single film and TV show is going to be horribly delayed, think again. Over the past few months, Netflix has been steadily keeping us entertained with new content, and the streaming platform isn’t slowing down its efforts anytime soon.

In fact, the streaming service has just announced that it’s teamed up with one of Sex And The City’s creators, Darren Star, to bring us a brand-new (and completely star-studded) romantic comedy TV series. With that in mind, then, here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s Emily In Paris.

What’s the plot of Netflix’s Emily In Paris? Would you believe us if we said it’s about a woman named Emily and her move to Paris? Fine. The series is all about an ambitious 20-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands her dream job in the city of lights when her company acquires a French luxury marketing brand. Her mission? To revamp their social media strategy. However, Emily’s time in Paris isn’t just about working hard: there’s a lot of playing hard, too.

Lily Collins as Emily in Netflix’s Emily In Paris.

As per Netflix’s synopsis, our leading lady’s life soon becomes filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances. Which means that, yeah, it’s a lot like the unfulfilled Parisian dreams of SATC’s Carrie Bradshaw. You know, when she flew halfway across the world to start a new life with Aleksandr ‘The Russian’ Petrovsky? We only got two tantalising episodes of the New Yorker’s time in France, so we’re very pleased that Star is turning his attention to another Parisian romance. And we’re just as pleased that Patricia Field (oh she of The Devil Wears Prada and Sex and the City fame) is on-board as the show’s costume designer, as it means we’re going to be served up some seriously lust-worthy fashion moments, too.

Here’s a glimpse at one of the show’s soon-to-be iconic outfits, if you don’t believe us:

Who makes up the cast of Netflix’s Emily In Paris? Lily Collins will be bringing all of her charm and talent to Emily In Paris as she takes on the series’ eponymous role. She will be joined by: Ashley Park ( Mean Girl On Broadway )

) Kate Walsh ( Grey’s Anatomy )

) Philippine Leroy Beaulieu ( Call My Agent! )

) Lucas Bravo ( Smart Ass )

) Samuel Arnold ( Antony & Cleopatra )

) Camille Razat ( The 15:17 to Paris )

) Bruno Gouery ( Doc Martin )

) William Abadie ( Resident Evil: Extinction )

) Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi) Is there a trailer for Netflix’s Emily In Paris? Not yet, sadly, although we will be sure to update you just as soon as a trailer becomes available.

What are people saying about Netflix’s Emily In Paris? Not a lot just yet, as the show has yet to be released on the platform. Rest assured, though, that the SATC comparisons have already begun flooding in on social media – especially after Collins tweeted out some snaps of her and her castmates from the set in Paris. “Work is HARD,” she captioned the shots. “Can’t you tell? “Still can’t believe we get to spend all day together and it counts as a job. Love my @emilyinparis girls…”

Meanwhile, Star has said: “MTV Studios and I couldn’t hope for a more perfect home for Emily In Paris than Netflix. With their international reach, we are excited to share Emily with audiences around the world.” How many episodes of Netflix’s Emily In Paris will there be? Emily in Paris season one will be made up of 10 episodes, all of which will clock in at around 30 minutes each. When is Emily In Paris coming to Netflix? The romcom series is expected to air this autumn.

