Black Mirror Fancy something dark and abstrusely dystopian? Settle down to watch Charlie Brooker's cult anthology series. Widely considered to be one of the most addictive and thought-provoking shows around, each episode is set in a not-so-distant future. Each boasts an outstanding cast of stellar actors. And each is guaranteed to either shatter our hearts into a million pieces, or send shivers down our spines. Most important of all, though, is the fact that each episode sets out to remind us that we fail to anticipate the consequences new technologies can have on modern society.

Happy viewing. Black Mirror Fancy something dark and abstrusely dystopian? Settle down to watch Charlie Brooker’s cult anthology series. Widely considered to be one of the most addictive and thought-provoking shows around, each episode is set in a not-so-distant future. Each boasts an outstanding cast of stellar actors. And each is guaranteed to either shatter our hearts into a million pieces, or send shivers down our spines. Most important of all, though, is the fact that each episode sets out to remind us that we fail to anticipate the consequences new technologies can have on modern society. Unorthodox Based on Deborah Feldman’s memoir of the same name, the critically-acclaimed Unorthodox tells the story of young ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman Esther Shapiro (Shira Haas), who flees her arranged marriage that sours as she struggles to consummate the relationship and produce a baby.

Making A Murderer In 1985, Steven Avery was wrongfully imprisoned for sexual assault, false imprisonment and attempted murder – but, in 2003, he was released when advances in DNA technology proved it was another man’s crime. Just two years later, Avery was re-arrested and charged with the murder of Teresa Halbach, who had disappeared after photographing a vehicle at Avery’s salvage yard. Bloodstains in her car matched Avery’s DNA, although his attorneys later accused police officials at the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department of planting false evidence and of having a “conflict of interest” in the investigation. Making A Murderer, the Emmy award-winning true crime series, examines the case in painstaking detail.

And, in the process, it casts serious doubts over the decisions of the American justice system. Wild Wild Country Every single episode in this phenomenal docuseries ends on a cliffhanger that leaves you desperate for more. It tells the tale of a controversial guru who builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, and, in doing so, causes a massive conflict with local ranchers. A massive conflict which, we might add, leads to the first bioterror attack in the United States and a massive case of illegal wiretapping. Watch the trailer below:

Orange Is The New Black The first-ever Netflix Original series, Orange Is The New Black is based on Piper Kerman’s memoir of the same name about her experiences at FCI Danbury, a minimum-security federal prison. Uzo Aduba walked away with an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series thanks to her performance in the episode Hugs Can Be Deceiving, and picked up another for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. The TV series also picked up awards for its brilliant casting and editing skills, too –not to mention another 12 nominations. Phew. Marcella Anna Friel won an International Emmy Award for her performance as Marcella Backland, a British police detective working in contemporary London. In the gripping first season, the body of a missing child is discovered inside a wall and a task force is assembled to catch the killer. Prepare to be taken on a dark, twisted, and emotionally-draining journey – albeit one which doesn’t end up where you might expect. When They See Us Ava DuVernay’s powerful When They See Us dramatises the true story of the Central Park Five, five boys who were wrongfully convicted of rape and assault in 1990 and spent years in prison for a crime they didn’t commit as a result of police corruption and racism.

The Crown It’s the lavish Netflix Original that needs no introduction. For those who have somehow missed The Crown up until now, though, know this: it chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II (Emmy winner Claire Foy/Olivia Colman) from the 1940s to modern times. And it is… well, it’s compelling, to say the least. Money Heist Everyone on Twitter has long been obsessed with this tense drama, all about a criminal mastermind’s plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history – and his eventual showdown with the police. Boasting a whopping 93% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, is it any wonder Money Heist was awarded an International Emmy Award?

McMafia Starring James Norton and Juliet Rylance, this International Emmy Award-winner sees Alex, a legitimate businessman, try his utmost best to escape his mafia ties. Spoiler: he doesn’t manage it. In fact, when a murder exposes his family’s murky past, Alex is forced to enter the world of crime to protect his loved ones. Cue the drama. American Horror Story If you’re a die-hard Ryan Murphy fan or a hardened horror addict, then consider this award-winning anthology of chilling stories your next binge-watch. Each series boasts a brilliant cast (think Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, and Jessica Lange, to name but three legends), as well as a nightmarish tale of its very own. You can watch them all in order, or you can decide if you’re more in the mood for a classic haunted house, a demented asylum, a witch coven, a freakshow, a sinister hotel, a spooky farmhouse, a cult (who doesn’t love a cult, eh?), or an apocalypse.

Our Planet Sir David Attenborough is an absolute icon, so it makes sense that Netflix’s Our Planet won big at the Emmy Awards. Fair warning, though: this documentary series focuses heavily on how climate change impacts all living creatures, so it’s not exactly a feel-good affair. It is, however, an incredibly important watch. Don’t believe us? Check out the trailer for yourself below:

Queer Eye Every single episode of Netflix’s Queer Eye is an utter delight. All you need do is settle down and watch the Fab Five (that’s Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness) turn people’s lives around and help them feel better, both on the inside and out. And, you know, make our hearts swell two sizes larger in the process, too. Ozark One of the platform’s darkest and grittiest crime dramas, Ozark sees a financial advisor drag his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder money to appease a drug boss. As you do. It’s Jennifer Garner’s performance as Ruth, though, that truly deserves your avid attention: she’s taken home not just one, but two awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series. And, trust us, she’s 100% deserving of them both, too.

Cheer

Cheer, which focuses on the cheerleading squad at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, follows the team throughout their cheerleading season as they prepare for the national championships. With so much to lose, only one thing’s for certain: this team – and their coach Monica – does not play around when it comes to winning.

Bloodline Bloodline is all about a wealthy family running a successful beachside hotel in the Florida Keys. So far, so sun-soaked sitcom, right? Wrong. Because, as this dramatic thriller soon makes clear, this family’s past contains dark secrets. Dark secrets that they hope remain buried. Dark secrets that they will do anything to keep buried. Give it a watch, yeah? Seven Seconds Thanks to her breathtaking performance as Seven Seconds’ Latrice Butler, Regina King walked away with the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series. For those who have yet to see the limited series, it focuses on the hit-and-run of a Black teenager from Jersey City by a white police officer, as well as the subsequent coverup, its aftermath, and the trial of the century. And, as such, it tackles the controversial issues of race relations between law enforcement, the people they serve, and the personal stories of those involved. Watch the trailer for yourself below:

Godless This wonderfully wicked Western, starring none other than Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery, sees a vengeful outlaw arrive in La Belle, New Mexico… a town mysteriously made up entirely of women. We don’t want to say much else, for fear of dropping a spoiler or two, but it’s definitely an intriguing premise, right? American Crime Story: The People Vs OJ Simpson Another Ryan Murphy classic, American Crime Story: The People Vs OJ Simpson saw Sarah Paulson pick up an Emmy for her stint as Marcia Clark – the prosecutor who led a double-murder charge against O.J. Simpson in 1995. Courtney B. Vance, too, won Outstanding Lead Actor for his role as Johnny Cochran (aka the man who got Simpson off using such catchy rhymes as, “if it doesn’t fit, you must acquit!”). And, as if that weren’t enough to tempt you, the show won Outstanding Limited Series, too.

Homeland In this edge-of-your-seat sensation, CIA operative Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) is on the lookout for an American prisoner who may have joined forces with Al-Qaeda. And it isn’t long before, released from hostage after eight years, Marine Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) becomes her suspect. Orphan Black Sci-fi fans will definitely want to check out the award-winning Orphan Black. After witnessing the suicide of a girl who looks just like her, Sarah (Tatiana Maslany) assumes her identity. It isn’t long, though, before she discovers a compelling conspiracy – one which seems guaranteed to change her life forever. Watch the trailer for yourself below:

Schitt’s Creek Schitt’s Creek picked up almost every award going at the 2020 Emmy Awards, and it’s not hard to see why. A firm favourite with Stylist’s Lauren Geall, this feel-good TV show follows the adventures of the Rose family – Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O’Hara) and their two adult children David (Daniel Levy) and Alexis (Anny Murphy) – who, after going bankrupt, are forced to move into a dingy motel in a small town aptly named Schitt’s Creek. As Geall explains: “Without any friends to turn to, the family abandon their pampered lifestyle and move into the town’s motel. In doing so, they’re forced to reckon with the realities of family, friendship and community for the first time in their lives… and it’s bloody brilliant!” How To Get Away With Murder Viola Davis is an absolute goddess, always, but she truly shines bright as How To Get Away With Murder’s Annalise Keating. For those who haven’t seen the award-winning series, Keating is a criminal defence lawyer and professor, who spends her days teaching and inspiring a group of aspiring law students. However, her life is flipped upside-down when she finds herself entangled entangled in an aberrant murder. Watch the trailer for yourself below:

Shameless

Fancy some excellent, compelling television? Look no further than Shameless, which – based on the original UK series of the same name – examines the graver side of American poverty in its examination of a working-class family in Chicago. With her father a heavy drinker, and her five siblings in urgent need of a guardian, it’s up to Fiona (Emmy Rossum), the eldest daughter, has to look after everyone in the house. Considering it’s received rave reviews across the board, it’s no wonder this series has won a handful of Emmy awards, eh? Sherlock In this modern twist on the classic detective series, Dr Watson (Martin Freeman), a former army doctor, finds himself sharing a flat with Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch), an eccentric individual with a knack for solving crimes. Expect to gasp over every single cleverly-plotted case resolution.

Breaking Bad Even if you haven’t seen Breaking Bad, you’ll no doubt have heard of Walter White. Played to perfection by Bryan Cranston, he’s the chemistry teacher who discovers that he has cancer and abruptly decides to get into the meth-making business to repay his medical debts. As you do. Cue him partnering up with ex-student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and, slowly but surely, shifting his priorities in a very big way. The Last Dance

In the fall of 1997, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls allowed a film crew to follow them as they went for their sixth NBA title in eight seasons. The result? A positively stunning portrait of one of the NBA’s most iconic athletes, and one of the most talked-about documentaries ever.

