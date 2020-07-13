It seems Harlan Coben has teamed up with Netflix for yet another addictive thriller series.

Netflix has been working hard to keep us entertained with a plethora of new TV shows and films during the coronavirus lockdown. And, while restrictions are gradually being eased across the country, it seems the streaming platform isn’t taking its foot off the gas anytime soon. That’s right: it’s been confirmed that Netflix is working on a new series, Gone For Good, based on the book by mystery and thriller writer Harlan Coben. If you recognise the name, that’s because Coben is the man behind previous hit shows such as The Stranger, The Woods, and Safe. And, if you’re already a fan, it looks like you’re not going to be disappointed.

With that in mind, then, here’s everything we know about the new series so far. Who makes up the cast of Netflix’s Gone For Good? The French Original series boasts the talents of Finnegan Oldfield, Nicolas Duvauchelle, Guillaume Gouix, Nailia Harzoune, and Garance Marillier. And what is the plot of Netflix’s Gone For Good? As per Netflix’s release, the show revolves around Guillaume Lucchesi (Oldfield), who thought he had drawn a line under the terrible tragedy which saw the two people he loved the most die: Sonia (Marillier), his first love, and Fred (Duvauchelle), his brother. Ten years later, Judith (Harzoune), whose love has made his life worth living again, suddenly disappears during his mother’s funeral. To find her, Guillaume will have to face all the truths that were hidden from him by his family and friends, as well as those that he’d long decided to ignore. For better, but mostly for worse…

What has Harlan Coben said about Netflix’s Gone For Good? “Netflix has been a wonderful partner in adapting my novels in a variety of countries, and it’s a particular thrill to be making Gone For Good in France,” said Coben in a statement. “I’m honored to be working with this incredibly talented French cast and crew.” Damien Couvreur, head of Original French series at Netflix, added: “We are so excited that Harlan Coben and Calt Studio are bringing this gripping story to France. Gone for Good has all the ingredients of his great thrillers that have consistently sparked joy with our members ” How many episodes of Netflix’s Gone For Good will there be? In keeping with previous Netflix-Coben collaborations, Gone For Good will be an easily digestible five-part thriller series. And when will Gone For Good be available to stream on Netflix? Production has yet to begin on the project (all being well, filming is expected to begin in the autumn) so we are predicting a late 2021 release. However, we will keep you posted as further details are made available.

