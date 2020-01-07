Following the conscious coupling of Goop’s Gwyneth Paltrow with streaming giant Netflix, the resulting “boundary-pushing” docuseries is just around the corner.

Now, the first look at The Goop Lab is here and, oh boy, there is a lot to unpack here.

Is there a trailer for The Goop Lab?

The first official trailer dropped today. “What we try to do at Goop is explore ideas that may seem out there or too scary,” says Goop’s chief content officer Elise Loehnen in the clip.

In the 78-second preview, Loehnen and Paltrow are quizzed by a sex therapist over whether they have ever examined their own vaginas – Loehnen hasn’t. Though, she reveals, she has experienced an exorcism.