Life

Gwyneth Paltrow’s The Goop Lab: everything you need to know about the Netflix show

Posted by
Jessica Rapana
Published

The official trailer for Gwyneth Paltrow’s The Goop Lab has dropped ahead of the series’ debut on 24 January.

Following the conscious coupling of Goop’s Gwyneth Paltrow with streaming giant Netflix, the resulting “boundary-pushing” docuseries is just around the corner. 

Now, the first look at The Goop Lab is here and, oh boy, there is a lot to unpack here.

Is there a trailer for The Goop Lab?

The first official trailer dropped today. “What we try to do at Goop is explore ideas that may seem out there or too scary,” says Goop’s chief content officer Elise Loehnen in the clip. 

In the 78-second preview, Loehnen and Paltrow are quizzed by a sex therapist over whether they have ever examined their own vaginas – Loehnen hasn’t. Though, she reveals, she has experienced an exorcism.

The Goop Lab will debut on 24 January.

Alongside the trailer, an official (and equally jaw-dropping) poster was released: an interesting choice, featuring Paltrow Photoshopped into the middle of a pink vagina-looking vortex, with the text “reach new depths”. 

Watch the latest The Goop Lab trailer

How many episodes of The Goop Lab are there?

The show will consist of six 30-minute episodes, which according to the trailer, will delve into the worlds of psychedelics, cold therapy, female pleasure, anti-aging, energy healing and psychic mediums.

What is The Goop Lab about?

The Goop Lab explores the universal questions we’re inherently curious about,” Paltrow said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

“We took the open-minded approach that we’ve cultivated at Goop and applied a different, visual lens with Netflix. In the process, we found new ways to answer this: How do we make the most of our lives?”

The Goop Lab will be hosted by creator Gwyneth Paltrow.

In the trailer, Paltrow adds: “We’re only here for one time, one life, how can we really milk the shit out of this?”.

Well, if psychedelics and orgasmic meditation isn’t milking the shit out of life, we don’t know what is.

How can I watch The Goop Lab?

It will be available to stream on Netflix.

When does The Goop Lab premiere?

The show will debut on 24 January, 2020.

Images: Getty, Netflix

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Topics

Share this article

Author

Jessica Rapana

Jessica Rapana is a journalist based in London, and enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content. She is especially fond of news, health, entertainment and travel content, and drinks coffee like a Gilmore Girl.

Recommended by Jessica Rapana

Life

8 of the most ridiculous things from Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop gift guide

Nothing says Happy Christmas like 24 karat gold rolling papers or, um, an entire Spanish village.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
People

Conscious uncoupling was not my idea, says Gwyneth Paltrow

Actress discusses “misperception” of lifestyle site Goop

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
People

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop faces fresh criticism for “leanest livable weight" advice

Dr Giles Yeo says piece about diets is misleading and dangerous

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
Stylist Daily