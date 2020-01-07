Gwyneth Paltrow’s The Goop Lab: everything you need to know about the Netflix show
- Jessica Rapana
The official trailer for Gwyneth Paltrow’s The Goop Lab has dropped ahead of the series’ debut on 24 January.
Following the conscious coupling of Goop’s Gwyneth Paltrow with streaming giant Netflix, the resulting “boundary-pushing” docuseries is just around the corner.
Now, the first look at The Goop Lab is here and, oh boy, there is a lot to unpack here.
Is there a trailer for The Goop Lab?
The first official trailer dropped today. “What we try to do at Goop is explore ideas that may seem out there or too scary,” says Goop’s chief content officer Elise Loehnen in the clip.
In the 78-second preview, Loehnen and Paltrow are quizzed by a sex therapist over whether they have ever examined their own vaginas – Loehnen hasn’t. Though, she reveals, she has experienced an exorcism.
Alongside the trailer, an official (and equally jaw-dropping) poster was released: an interesting choice, featuring Paltrow Photoshopped into the middle of a pink vagina-looking vortex, with the text “reach new depths”.
Watch the latest The Goop Lab trailer
How many episodes of The Goop Lab are there?
The show will consist of six 30-minute episodes, which according to the trailer, will delve into the worlds of psychedelics, cold therapy, female pleasure, anti-aging, energy healing and psychic mediums.
What is The Goop Lab about?
“The Goop Lab explores the universal questions we’re inherently curious about,” Paltrow said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.
“We took the open-minded approach that we’ve cultivated at Goop and applied a different, visual lens with Netflix. In the process, we found new ways to answer this: How do we make the most of our lives?”
In the trailer, Paltrow adds: “We’re only here for one time, one life, how can we really milk the shit out of this?”.
Well, if psychedelics and orgasmic meditation isn’t milking the shit out of life, we don’t know what is.
How can I watch The Goop Lab?
It will be available to stream on Netflix.
When does The Goop Lab premiere?
The show will debut on 24 January, 2020.
