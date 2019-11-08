The Haunting of Hill House was easily one of the most talked about TV shows of 2018… and for good reason: it was bloody terrifying. And now series creator Mike Flanagan has confirmed that the show’s second season is going to be even scarier than the first.

It’s also coming a lot sooner than you might think. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Flanagan revealed that production on the show was “going great” and that they were “about a third of the way through”. The series is set to debut on Netflix in early 2020, which means that it might be only a matter of months before we get to see the terrifying new episodes.

Keep your eyes peeled for some of your favourite characters from The Haunting of Hill House, too. Even though the second season will be focusing on a new author’s work – more on that in a second – some recognisable faces from season one will be making an appearance.