Because, here’s the thing: thanks to pressures from society, some of those clichés are true. Of course it can feel a bit lonely attending Christmas parties alone when everyone else is coupled up. And yeah, it is frustrating having to answer constant questions from friends and family about your love life at family dinners.

But the thing that films and TV series so often get wrong is the trope that finding a partner to kiss by Christmas Day is the only happy ending. I’m sorry to say that you only need to look at the aforementioned Netflix films to confirm this – both women “get a man” at the end (although they’re also accomplished in their careers and have excellent friends and family).

We – single women – are allowed to feel a bit low about our relationship status around the festive season, but that doesn’t mean that we’re not generally very happy with our lives until the right partner comes along when we want one.

So, the way that Home For Christmas tackles singledom at Christmas is refreshing. The script fully acknowledges the pitfalls of being single at Christmas, but it also pokes fun at them and highlights the perks. Most importantly, it offers an alternative happy ending.