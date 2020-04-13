Cocaine and corruption: why everyone’s talking about Netflix’s How to Fix a Drug Scandal

What happens when two women tasked with securing tens of thousands of criminal convictions are separately found to have tampered with the evidence? And how can you fix a justice system that’s rotten to the core?

These are the questions at the heart of Netflix’s docuseries How To Fix A Drug Scandal, which is sparking huge conversations about addiction, cover-ups and racial justice on social media right now.

The gripping true-crime story cuts to the core of a mass-scale criminal justice failure that has affected tens of thousands of inmates in the US state of Massachusetts.