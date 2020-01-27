I Am Not Okay With This: everything you need to know about Netflix’s latest coming-of-age series
- Posted by
- Jessica Rapana
- Published
I Am Not Okay With This is going to be your new Netflix obsession, and we are more than OK with that.
Put it this way – if Sex Education and Stranger Things had a baby, it would look a lot like I Am Not Okay With This.
The new coming-of-age (with a hint of supernatural) series is bringing the best of both worlds to Netflix next month, with all the raucous whip-smart teen energy of the former, plus all the mystery other-worldliness of the latter.
What is I Am Not Okay With This about?
Based on the novel by Charles Forsman, the new television adaptation follows teenager Sydney (Sophia Lillis) as she navigates the usual high school awkwardness, family drama and unrequited crush of her best friend, while also trying to come to terms with her own budding superpowers.
Who is the cast of I Am Not Okay With This?
The series is being helmed by The End of the F***ing World director Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of Stranger Things.
Alongside Lillis (who starred in horror film It as Beverly Marsh), the series will also star Wyatt Oleff (It, Guardians of the Galaxy), Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, Suspicion), Kathleen Rose Perkins (Gone Girl, Person of Interest), Aidan Wojyak-Hissong (Lets Go Luna!, Playdate), and Richard Ellis (Veronica Mars), Zachary Williams (I Am Frankie).
When and where can I watch I Am Not Okay With This?
Good question! The series is set to premiere on Netflix on 26 February. The first series will consist of seven half-hour episodes.
Is there a trailer for I Am Not Okay With This?
Not yet! But watch this space.
Images: Netflix