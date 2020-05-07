Netflix’s Into The Night has been declared a “survival masterpiece”.

People on Twitter are positively obsessed with this post-apocalyptic Netflix series…

You’ll no doubt have noticed while scrolling mindlessly through Netflix that Into The Night has enjoyed a meteoric climb. Indeed, it’s gone from ‘newly released’ to one of the streaming platform’s ‘trending’ TV titles. Likewise, you’ll undoubtedly have seen a lot of people on Twitter talking about the post-apocalyptic series – even going so far as to brand it a “survival masterpiece”. And we’re here to inform you, hand on our hearts, that all of this praise is well and truly deserved. With that in mind, then, here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix TV show everyone’s talking about. What’s the plot of Netflix’s Into The Night? Into The Night begins ordinarily enough: we see airline staff preparing an overnight flight out of Brussels for take-off. Passengers board the plane, stow their luggage, settle down in their chairs. And then the camera focuses on a wild-eyed man in a khaki jumper. Before you even have time to think ‘jeez, this guy looks like trouble’, he’s pulled out a gun and begins running through the security lines, swiping people out of the way with his weapon, screaming threats, and fighting his way on board the aircraft.

“I’m trying to help you,” the wild-eyed NATO major insists, pointing his rifle in the pilot’s face. “If we don’t take off, we’re all going to die.”

Some passengers flee the plane. It soon transpires, though, that those who stayed behind are the lucky ones, for our wild-eyed invader is actually here to make good on his promise. That’s right: come dawn, a sudden solar event sees the sun inexplicably begin killing everything in its path. The only solution? To fly west – into the safety of the dark night. The plane’s manifest is multinational and multilingual, with passengers rich and poor, young and old, civilian and military. The seemingly ordinary travellers share but one thing: a desire to survive the sun – and each other – by any means necessary. Is there a trailer for Netflix’s Into The Night? The trailer makes it very clear that this is so much more than a story about a hijacked overnight flight: it’s a story of survival, as a mysterious cosmic event wreaks havoc on the world below. Check it out:

Who makes up the cast of Netflix’s Into The Night? A post-apocalyptic drama like this deserves an ensemble cast, and boy does it have one! Jan Bijvoet as Richard “Rik” Mertens, a security guard who was travelling to Moscow to see his girlfriend

Nabil Mallat as Osman Azizi, an airport cleaner

Pauline Etienne as Sylvie Bridgette Dubois, a former military helicopter pilot

Laurent Capelluto as Mathieu Daniel Douek, a co-pilot

Stéfano Cassetti as Terenzio Matteo Gallo, a NATO officer

Astrid Whettnall as Gabrielle Renoir, a stewardess

Vincent Londez as Horst Baudin, a climate scientist

Regina Bikkinina as Zara Oblonskaya, a Russian mother who has a sick son, Dominik

Alba Gaïa Bellugi as Ines Mélanie Ricci, an internet celebrity

Babetida Sadjo as Laura Djalo, a home-care nurse

Mehmet Kurtulus as Ayaz Kobanbay, a mysterious Turkish man

Ksawery Szlenkier as Jakub Kieslowski, a mechanic

Chris TDL as Christopher Newland

What are people saying about Netflix’s Into The Night? Only the best things, quite frankly! “Please just watch Into The Night on Netflix,” pleaded one viewer on Twitter. “It’s dramatic and thrilling!” Another tweeted: “Binge-watching it in one sitting, and oh god it’s so good!!!!” “If you like apocalyptic stories, this is definitely one to watch,” said one more. “It’s super intense and is extra terrifying given the current circumstances of the world. Super-easy to binge.” Another said: “Guys instead of watching Hollywood, go watch Into The Night!! It’s so good!!!” And one more, summing up the show perfectly, said: “Imagine Speed but on a plane with thrills spread across start to finish. A fast-paced apocalyptic thriller that’s high on suspense and drama. Packs a solid punch in each episode. Definitely worth checking out!”

Netflix’s Into The Night has been declared a “survival masterpiece”.

Twitter fans have, however, made two things abundantly clear: the series ends on the mother of all cliffhangers, and anyone planning to watch Into The Night should ensure that they do so in the original French (they reckon the dubbed voices are distracting). ”Into The Night was a great watch, really enjoyed it,” raved one. “It definitely deserves a second season, especially because of that intense cliffhanger!”

Others have suggested that the post-apocalyptic series is… well, a little bit too scary. Especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “Nothing quite like inducing more paranoia by watching Into The Night,” shared one. “It’s very good but a bit scary.” How many episodes of Netflix’s Into The Night are there? There are only six episodes in this mini-series, making it the perfect length for binge-watching over a weekend. Find out more about Netflix’s Into The Night, as well the streaming platform’s other TV and film offerings for May 2020, here.

