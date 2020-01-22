Since Making a Murderer completely took the streaming world by storm and dominated conversations for months, it seems Netflix has knocked out a new true crime hit one after the other. But if recent hysteria over Don’t F*ck with Cats is anything to go by, the demand isn’t slowing down. This time the streaming service has turned it’s focus to a very high profile case, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez arrived on the platform last week.

The dark three-part documentary tells the story of the 2013 shooting of semi-professional American footballer Odin Lloyd and the subsequent arrest, trial and conviction of NFL player Aaron Hernandez.

Lloyd and New England Patriots star Hernandez had been dating sisters when the murder took place in an industrial park in Massachustetts. Hernandez was charged with first degree murder.

There was intense media coverage around the crime and trial. Hernandez, who had recently signed a £31 million deal with the Patriots, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole. At age 27, after two years in prison, he took his own life in his cell.

The documentary covers the murder, trial (with footage), conviction and Hernandez’ time in prison. Featuring interviews from those close to Lloyd and Hernandez and letters and calls from his time inside, Netflix says the show lays bare “a tumultuous and often abusive upbringing, a growing fascination with gang life, and other discoveries that painted a maelstrom of motivations behind his violent behaviour.”