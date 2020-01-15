Generally speaking, there are two types of people in this world: people who want to spend their time gasping at a television screen and those who don’t.

For the former, we bring good news. Netflix is about to add yet another thrilling and utterly terrifying horror series to its arsenal, this time in the form of Locke & Key, a new original dark fantasy 10-episode series.

So, what’s it about?

The story starts with three siblings moving back to their murdered father’s ancestral home in Massachusetts, where they discover a series of magical, reality-bending keys hidden throughout the house and encounter an evil entity.